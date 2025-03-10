Maha Kumbh 2025: Ganga water was fit for bathing, govt tells Parliament

The central government on Monday informed Parliament that the water at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj was fit for bathing during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, citing a new report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, drawing millions of devotees for the grand religious gathering.

The government also revealed that it had allocated a total of Rs 7,421 crore to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for river cleaning efforts across three financial years—2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 (until March 9).

Water quality parameters within safe limits

In response to a query by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauria and Congress MP K Sudhakaran, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that CPCB’s report found key water quality indicators—pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), and faecal coliform (FC)—to be within permissible limits for bathing.

Dissolved oxygen (DO) measures the oxygen content in water, BOD indicates the amount of oxygen required to break down organic matter, and FC serves as an indicator of sewage contamination. These parameters play a crucial role in assessing water quality.

Contrasting reports: Initial findings vs new analysis

An earlier CPCB report, dated February 3, had informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that water at several locations in Prayagraj did not meet primary bathing water quality standards due to high faecal coliform levels.

However, in a fresh report submitted to the tribunal on February 28, CPCB clarified that statistical analysis was necessary due to ‘variability of data’ —as samples collected on different dates and from different spots showed variations. The new analysis confirmed that the overall river water quality during Maha Kumbh was suitable for bathing.

NGT’s directive for regular monitoring

In the case of Kamlesh Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh & Others, the NGT, on December 23, 2024, mandated frequent water quality monitoring of the Ganga and Yamuna during Maha Kumbh to ensure compliance with primary water quality standards.

Following this directive, CPCB conducted water monitoring at seven locations from Shringverpur Ghat (upstream of Prayagraj) to Deehaghat (downstream), including the Sangam nose (the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna). The monitoring, which started on January 12, was carried out twice a week and covered key Amrit Snan (auspicious bathing) days.

The CPCB initially submitted its findings to the NGT on February 3, which included data from January 12 to 26, 2025. The report also covered monitoring of 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) operating in Prayagraj and seven geosynthetic dewatering tubes (geo-tubes) used for filtration.

To further enhance water quality data availability, the CPCB expanded its monitoring to 10 locations and introduced twice-daily testing from February 21.

Major efforts to maintain water quality

The Uttar Pradesh government played a significant role in ensuring water quality by installing 10 STPs specifically for the Maha Kumbh. These treatment plants processed wastewater to meet environmental standards before discharging it into the river.

Additionally, seven geo-tubes were deployed as a temporary solution to treat wastewater from 21 untapped drains.

Three prefabricated temporary STPs, each with a capacity of 500 kilolitres per day (KLD), and three faecal sludge treatment plants with a combined capacity of 200 KLD were set up within the mela area.

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam also used advanced oxidation techniques to treat wastewater and prevent untreated water from entering the Ganga. To manage sanitation effectively, a large number of toilets and urinals were set up throughout the mela site. Strategically placed dustbins with liner bags were also installed to ensure proper waste disposal.

[With agency inputs]