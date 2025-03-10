Monday, March 10, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's son, others in Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam'

ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's son, others in Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam'

The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as part of a probe against his son in an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case, official sources said.

The premises of Bhupesh Baghel's son -- Chaitanya Baghel -- in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Chaitanya Baghel shares the Bhillai accommodation with his father and hence the premises are being covered.

Some "links" have emerged between Chaitanya Baghel and the liquor syndicate and some others which are being probed, the sources said.

 

About 14-15 premises are being raided in the state, they said.

Also Read

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

CBI court discharges ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in 2017 sleaze CD case

Bhupesh Baghel

Congress undertakes extensive reshuffle across key state-level roles

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Coal levy 'scam': SC extends interim bail of ex-Chhattisgarh CM's dy secy

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Congress getting good signals for upcoming Maharashtra polls, says Baghel

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Gehlot, Baghel among Congress' poll observers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.

The ED had arrested former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma in this case in January apart from Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi and some others as part of its investigation.

The alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, when a Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel rued the state.

The agency has attached assets worth about Rs 205 crore of various accused as part of its probe till now.

More From This Section

Lalit Modi

Vanuatu cancels Lalit Modi's passport for 'attempt to avoid extradition'

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sabyasachi

Big weddings are out of style? This famous Indian designer thinks so

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after Sunday's 'poor' levels

AISA, All India Student Association

AISA claims AUD suspended 11 students for harassment, cites no transparency

Cooler, summer, heat wave, summers

Delhi braces for warmer days ahead as temperature continues to rise

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Liquor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyRohit Sharma on Retirement Ind vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon