Braj Holi 2025: Check complete 40-day 'Rangotsav' festival schedule

On the full moon day of the month of Phalgun, the Holi festival is observed. Across the nation, this holiday is observed in a variety of ways. Among the most famous Holi celebrations is the one in the Braj region—home to Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon—where tradition and devotion create an unforgettable spectacle.

The 40-day Rangotsav festival is celebrated with vibrant traditions and cultural events. Rang Panchami marks the end of the festivities, which starts with Basant Panchami. This celebration, which has its roots in the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, draws devotees and tourists from all over the world.

Basant Panchami kicks off the celebrations on February 3rd, and Rang Panchami marks their conclusion on March 22. Although, due to Bhadra Kaal on March 13, Holi falls on March 14 this year. Accordingly, March 13 is Holika Dahan.

Significance of Braj Holi 2025

Holi is closely linked to the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, it has great cultural and spiritual significance. Hindu mythology states that different Holi celebrations honor Krishna's playful interactions with Radha and the gopis (cowherd girls) in the Braj area. These festivities stand for pleasure, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

Braj Holi 2025: Key dates and places

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami – Holi flag hoisting

Location: Ladliji Temple, Barsana

Description: The festival starts with the hoisting of the Holi flag, showcasing the start of the celebrations.

February 28, 2025: Maha Shivaratri – First holi procession

Location: Ladliji Temple, Barsana

Description: A huge procession observes the onset of Holi festivities, with devotees singing and dancing in the streets

March 7, 2025: Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi.

Location: Ladliji Mahal, Barsana

Description: Devotees play Holi with laddus (sweet balls) in the evening, inviting everyone to join the merriment

March 8, 2025: Lathmar Holi in Barsana

Location: Barsana

Description: Women playfully chase men with sticks, recalling the legendary tales of Radha and Krishna

March 9, 2025: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon

Location: Nandgaon

Description: This event features lively interactions between men and women, recalling age-old traditions

March 10, 2025: Rangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki Holi

Location: Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

Description: Devotees celebrate by throwing colors and flower petals, making a mesmerising environment.

March 11, 2025: Holi Celebrations

Location: Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul

Description: Traditional Holi festivities occur, with devotees singing, dancing, and playing with colours.

March 12, 2025: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations

Location: Vrindavan

Description: Special rituals and celebrations are conducted, viewing large crowds of devotees.

March 13, 2025: Holika Dahan

Location: Phalen and across Braj

Description: Bonfires are lit to signify the burning of the demoness Holika, displaying the victory of good over evil.

March 14, 2025: Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi

Location: Whole Braj region

Description: People everywhere come together to play with colours, observing the main day of Holi.

March 15-21, 2025: Huranga Celebrations

Locations:

March 15: Baldev's Dauji Temple

March 16: Nandgaon

March 17: Jao village

March 18: Mukharai (Charakula Dance)

March 19: Batain

March 20: Gidoh

March 21: Khaira

Description: Huranga is a traditional festival in which men and women engage in color-throwing and playful teasing. Every village contributes its own flavor to the celebrations.

March 22, 2025: Holi Celebrations

Location: Ranganathji Temple, Vrindavan

Description: The festival ended with grand celebrations, involving rituals, music, and dance.

Braj Holi area: How to reach?

• By air: Kheria Airport in Agra, which is around 60 kilometers from Mathura, is the closest airport. As an alternative, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is roughly 160 kilometers away.

• By train: Travelers may easily reach Mathura Junction thanks to its excellent connections to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

• By road: Between Delhi and the Braj area, regular buses and taxis run. For drivers, the Yamuna Expressway provides a simple route.