Home / India News / ED officers assaulted by TMC leader's loyalists during raid in Bengal

ED officers assaulted by TMC leader's loyalists during raid in Bengal

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in the state during the day and Sajahan's house is one of them, an officer said

Representative image
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ED officers were on Friday assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in the state during the day and Sajahan's house is one of them, an officer said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A large number of TMC loyalists first gheraoed the ED officials and the central forces personnel who accompanied them when they reached Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali area in the morning and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area, the officer said.

One of the officers suffered head injuries and had to be taken to a hospital, he said.

Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

"This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Shiekh Sajahan to our Delhi office," the ED officer told PTI.

Sajahan's supporters attacked the officials and the central forces personnel when they tried to break the lock of the gate of his residence which was not opened by the TMC leader despite several calls made by them, he said.

Senior police officers including the SP of North 24 Parganas district did not communicate when the ED officers tried to contact them, he alleged.

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in West Bengal in connection with the scam.

Also Read

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

West Bengal: Death toll in panchayat election violence rises to 15

Parl security breach: Police questions friend of key accused in Bengal

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

ED arrests Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in money laundering case

National Birds Day 2024: History, theme, importance and how to celebrate

AAP leader Sanjay Singh allowed to sign documents for RS renomination

Amid JN.1 concern, India records 761 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Russia suspects supply of India-made 115mm artillery shells to Ukraine

Isro successfully flight-tests fuel cell to assess operations in space

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeEnforcement DirectorateTMCAll India Trinamool CongressFood Corporation of India

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story