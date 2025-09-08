Home / India News / ED raids multiple sites in West Bengal over sand smuggling racket

ED raids multiple sites in West Bengal over sand smuggling racket

Raids are being carried out in several areas, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani, in connection with the scam

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The ED officials conducting the raids were accompanied by a large number of personnel of the central security forces.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids in various locations of West Bengal, including Kolkata, targeting individuals and businesses that were found to be allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.

Raids are being carried out in several areas, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani, in connection with the scam, he said.

The ED officials conducting the raids were accompanied by a large number of personnel of the central security forces.

At the centre of the operation was Sheikh Jahirul, a prominent figure in the racket in Jhargram district of West Bengal. ED sleuths were conducting searches at his sprawling residence near Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, he added.

"Searches are underway at Jahirul's residence, office and vehicles. He is accused of being heavily involved in the illegal sand extraction and trade business," the official said.

Incidentally, Jahirul, who owns several sand mines, had previously worked as a village police officer before transitioning into the sand trade, he added.

The ED officials are simultaneously raiding properties and offices of other sand mine owners in Beliaberia and Jamboni blocks in Jhargram district.

"The operation is focused on uncovering the financial networks tied to the illicit sand trade. We suspect that a significant amount of money from the racket has been funelled into various insurance companies and business ventures," he said.

ED sleuths are combing through business records, financial documents, and properties linked to key figures in the operation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unidentified terrorist killed, soldier injured in J-K's Kulgam encounter

Mehul Choksi assured humane jail conditions if extradited to India

Much fairer system, better for everyone: Tharoor welcomes GST reforms

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges toilet facilities on 9 Sealdah-Lalgola trains

Shashi Tharoor calls EC's SIR exercise 'essential', urges transparency

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateWest BengalSand mining

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story