ED raids office, other locations of Hiranandani Group over FEMA violation

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When contacted by Business Standard, the real estate developer declined to comment.
Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Darshan is the son of Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group.
Last year, the group said it would invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop the first phase of its luxury housing project "Empress Hill" at Hiranandani Garden at Powai. The project has 330 units and the group has already sold 150 units for Rs 1,100 crore. The company would develop a total of 500,000 square feet area in phases.