ED raids office, other locations of Hiranandani Group over FEMA violation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of real estate major Hiranandani Group in Mumbai in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The searches were conducted at four to five locations in Mumbai, including the head offices of Hiranandani Group. The probe pertains to alleged violation of rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The investigating agency had received some new inputs in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case, based on which the action was taken, a report by news18 stated. The report further stated that the action is not related to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra.



Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Darshan is the son of Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group.

When contacted by Business Standard, the real estate developer declined to comment.