Home / India News / ED raids office, other locations of Hiranandani Group over FEMA violation

ED raids office, other locations of Hiranandani Group over FEMA violation

The searches were conducted at four to five locations in Mumbai, including the head offices of Hiranandani Group

When contacted by Business Standard, the real estate developer declined to comment
Nandini SinghRaghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of real estate major Hiranandani Group in Mumbai in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case, news agency PTI reported citing sources. 

The searches were conducted at four to five locations in Mumbai, including the head offices of Hiranandani Group. The probe pertains to alleged violation of rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


When contacted by Business Standard, the real estate developer declined to comment. 

The investigating agency had received some new inputs in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case, based on which the action was taken, a report by news18 stated. The report further stated that the action is not related to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra.

Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Darshan is the son of Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group. 

Earlier, in March 2022, the Income Tax (I-T) department searched around 25 premises of the Hiranandani Group, spanning three cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The searches were carried out over suspected tax evasion by the group.

During the searches, officials scanned documents, e-records of finances, and sales transactions of the Hiranandani Group.

Last year, the group said it would invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop the first phase of its luxury housing project "Empress Hill" at Hiranandani Garden at Powai. The project has 330 units and the group has already sold 150 units for Rs 1,100 crore. The company would develop a total of 500,000 square feet area in phases.

Also Read

ED seeks look out circular against Byju Raveendran amid ongoing probes

Rajasthan SEC seeks reports over alleged MCC violation by Chief Minister

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift'

ED seizes Rs 1.3 cr in 19 raids on China-backed fintech firms in India

ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case

EAM Jaishankar to pay bilateral visits to S Korea, Japan from March 5-8

Several strategic roads in Sikkim blocked due to heavy snowfall: BRO

Docu-series on Indrani won't be released till Feb 29: Netflix tells HC

Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold meeting today in Chandigarh

Mahua seeks media gag on FEMA proceedings, HC to pronounce order on Fri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateHiranandaniFEMA violationsBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story