ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons again in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, they said.

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.