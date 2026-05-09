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ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons again in PMLA case

Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, said officials

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a real estate company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, they said. 

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024 too in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects. Arora was then a Rajya Sabha MP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :PunjabPunjab GovernmentAAP governmentAAPBhagwant MannPMLA casemoney laundering caseMoney laundering

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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