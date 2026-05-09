Heatwave to continue in western parts as storms lash across India

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Saturday as temperatures in the city remained under the 40 degrees Celsius mark after recent rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain around 35-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Widespread thunderstorm activity, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are also likely across several parts of the country over the next few days, while heatwave conditions are expected to continue in parts of west India.

According to the IMD, northwest India is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph during the coming days. Similar conditions are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on May 11 and 12. Scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next few days. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh on May 13 and 14, and over Assam and Meghalaya between May 12 and 14. East and central India are also expected to witness thunderstorm activity. West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar may experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, on May 9.

The IMD said south peninsular India is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. For May 9, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and the northeastern states. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, west Rajasthan and the Gujarat region during the next seven days. Hot and humid weather conditions are also expected over Konkan and Goa.