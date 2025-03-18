ED conducts searches at entities linked to George Soros in Bengaluru

In 2016, the Union Home Ministry placed the OSF on a 'watchlist' due to concerns about its funding activities in India. This action required OSF to obtain prior permission from the MHA before transferring funds to Indian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations, especially those not registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The case pertains to alleged foreign direct investment (FDI) being sourced by OSF and the utilisation of these funds by certain beneficiaries in alleged contravention of Fema guidelines, the report said.The OSF, established by Hungarian billionaire-philanthropist George Soros, is one of the world's largest private funders of initiatives supporting human rights, justice, and accountable governance. The organisation began its engagement in India in 1999, initially offering scholarships and fellowships. In 2014, OSF launched an India-specific grant-making programme, supporting initiatives related to access to medicine, justice system reforms, and public services for individuals with psychosocial disabilities.