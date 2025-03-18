LIVE news: At least 100 killed in deadly strikes after Israel overturns Gaza ceasefire

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
Several houses, vehicles and a clinic have been vandalised in violence in Nagpur following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of the city in view of the violence, police said. The situation in the city is peaceful at present, officials said on Tuesday. Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the violence-hit Mahal area later in the day.
Violence erupted in central Nagpur at around 7.30 pm om Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing outfit for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.
At least 30 shanties, two factories and some shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Dwarka Mor area here in the early hours of Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. "We received a call about the fire at 2:07 am and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately. The blaze had spread across an area of more than 1,200 square yards," a DFS official said.
