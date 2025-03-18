Home / India News / LIVE news: At least 100 killed in deadly strikes after Israel overturns Gaza ceasefire
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: At least 100 killed in deadly strikes after Israel overturns Gaza ceasefire

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gaza airstrike, strike
Palestinian officials reported at least 100 deaths (Image: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was striking dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January. Palestinian officials reported at least 100 deaths. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand. 

Several houses, vehicles and a clinic have been vandalised in violence in Nagpur following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of the city in view of the violence, police said. The situation in the city is peaceful at present, officials said on Tuesday. Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the violence-hit Mahal area later in the day.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur at around 7.30 pm om Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing outfit for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.

At least 30 shanties, two factories and some shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Dwarka Mor area here in the early hours of Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. "We received a call about the fire at 2:07 am and 11 fire tenders were dispatched immediately. The blaze had spread across an area of more than 1,200 square yards," a DFS official said.

9:03 AM

This will be breakthrough year for India and EU: Ex-Swedish PM Carl Bildt

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt on Monday said that 2025 will be a "breakthrough year" in the relationship between India and the European Union. "I think that we will have a breakthrough this year in the relationship between the European Union and India. There's a commitment now on both the Indian and the EU sides to have sort of an agreement concluded by the end of the year," Bildt said.

8:56 AM

Hamas warns that Israel's new airstrikes breach their ceasefire

Hamas warned that Israel's new airstrikes early Tuesday breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy. Israel said it launched the wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiDonald TrumpBJPCongressisraelpalestineRussiaUkraineToday News

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News