LIVE news: At least 100 killed in deadly strikes after Israel overturns Gaza ceasefire

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was striking dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January. Palestinian officials reported at least 100 deaths. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand.

Several houses, vehicles and a clinic have been vandalised in violence in Nagpur following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of the city in view of the violence, police said. The situation in the city is peaceful at present, officials said on Tuesday. Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the violence-hit Mahal area later in the day.

