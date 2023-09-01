What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

On Thursday, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists backed by billionaire investor George Soros , among others, made fresh allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

In its report published on August 31, OCCRP claimed that exclusive documents obtained by it show that "in at least two cases … [supposedly public] investors turn out to have widely reported ties to the group's majority shareholders, the Adani family", and helped manipulate Adani companies' stock prices.

Learn about the two men who secretly invested in the Adani Group, one of India’s largest and most powerful companies — and their close ties to its majority owners, the Adani family — raising questions about violations of Indian law, in our story: https://t.co/dzz1ZNC4Hv August 31, 2023

But, what is OCCRP?

"OCCRP wasn't really planned – it was born of necessity. We were all working on the same intractable problems in our own countries. But a couple of us realised this, and communicated," says OCCRP's co-founder, Drew Sullivan.

OCCRP was founded in 2006 by American Sullivan and Bulgarian Paul Radu, both investigative journalists who recognised connections in their experiences investigating and reporting on organised crime and systematic corruption.

The OCCRP network was founded in Sarajevo with funding from the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF). Over the years, the OCCRP has grown from six journalists working in five countries to over 150 journalists operating in 30 nations. The goal is to create a global network of journalists with easy contact and information exchange so that global networks of corruption and crime can be better understood and exposed.

The OCCRP also works with regional partners, including Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ), Centro Latino Americano de Investigacion Periodistica (CLIP), and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). It is also a member of the Global Investigative Journalism Network.

Who are the main supporters of OCCRP?

The OCCRP receives monetary support from organisations like The Bay and Paul Foundations, Dutch Postcode Lottery, European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights, Ford Foundation, Fritt Ord Foundation, German Marshall Fund, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, National Endowment for Democracy, Oak Foundation, Open Society Foundations, Puech Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Skoll Foundation, US Agency for International Development, US Department of State, etc.

What has OCCRP done so far?

According to its own figures, since 2009, reporting by the OCCRP has directly led to 398 official investigations, 621 arrests and sentences, 131 resignations, and more than $10 billion in fines levied and money seized.

Over the years, it has been involved in several high-profile investigations, including various investigations into Russia's oligarchs and Vladimir Putin.

The OCCRP also worked on the Panama Papers project with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), producing more than 40 stories on corruption through the use of offshore entities, which won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Journalism.

The organisation has also been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize for its work "contributing to peace by unmasking political corruption and organised crime."

It has also received awards from the United Nations Development Programme, the European Union, etc.

Is there a George Soros connection to OCCRP?

The Adani Group's statement against the OCCRP calls it "Soros-backed".