ED, Sebi probing the role of six short sellers in Adani group stocks

“The Enforcement Directorate has found intelligence about potentially violative and concerted selling by specific parties just ahead of the publication of the Hindenburg Report, and this may have led to credible charges of concerted destabilisation of the Indian markets. Sebi ought to be probing such actions under securities laws,” the report said.

A Supreme Court-appointed committee has said market regulator Sebi and the Enforcement Directorate have found evidence of short selling and profiting following the Hindenburg Research report publication on January 24 and are investigating the role of six entities which indulged in short selling.