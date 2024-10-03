ED summons ex-cricketer Azharuddin in Rs 20 cr HCA fund mismanagement case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin in connection with a money laundering probe involving the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Azharuddin, who once served as president of the HCA, faces allegations of fund misappropriation during his tenure, India Today reported.

This is the first summons issued to Azharuddin, who is required to appear before the central agency today. The investigation focuses on the alleged misappropriation of Rs 20 crore, earmarked for essential infrastructure projects at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal locality. The funds were reportedly meant for the purchase of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The money laundering case stems from four criminal cases registered by the Hyderabad Police in October 2023. The charges against Azharuddin and other former HCA officials include criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigators are examining the alleged diversion of funds from the HCA to private agencies.

A forensic audit, requested by the HCA, reportedly uncovered significant financial discrepancies and fund diversions between March 2020 and February 2023. Based on these findings, HCA's chief executive officer, Suneel Kante Bose, filed a formal complaint, which triggered the police investigation and led to the ED's involvement.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin has strongly denied the accusations, dismissing them as "false" and politically motivated. "This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to tarnish my reputation," he said in response to the charges.

In November 2023, a Hyderabad court granted Azharuddin anticipatory bail in three of the four cases lodged against him.