Delhi Airport to launch India's first air train below planes by 2028

Come 2028, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will make history with the launch of India’s first air train, thereby revolutionising passenger movement within the vast airport complex. Imagine this: While planes taxi on the Delhi airport’s elevated taxiway, a quiet air train will glide below, seamlessly transporting passengers between terminals.

This project, spearheaded by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and backed by the GMR Group, promises to be a game-changer in airport transit. The 7.7-kilometre Automated People Mover will link the airport’s main hubs — Terminal 1 and Terminal 2/3 — without the need for an expensive underground section. DIAL has opted for a primarily elevated route to keep costs in check, with 75 per cent of the line running above ground and the rest at surface level, according to The Times of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What makes this project even more ambitious is its integration into the airport’s bustling ecosystem. The APM will pass directly under the elevated taxiway, blending seamlessly with the flow of vehicles and aircraft, a feat never before seen in India. The route will include stops at key locations such as Aerocity and Cargo City, ensuring that passengers can quickly move between terminals.

Cost-efficient yet cuttiedge



To avoid a skyrocketing budget, DIAL has chosen an elevated design, which costs significantly less than underground alternatives. Building underground could have pushed the price tag up to Rs 500-600 crore per kilometre, compared to Rs 250-300 crore for elevated sections. Based on these estimates, the total project could cost around Rs 1,500-1,600 crore, making it a strategic yet cost-conscious decision.

Despite the high costs, the Union Aviation Ministry, during the Modi 2.0 administration, had instructed DIAL not to pass these expenses directly onto passengers. Instead, the airport operator must first complete the project before recovering costs through alternative means. One option includes revenue-sharing from advertising on prime real estate along the route, targeting the millions of high-spending travellers who pass through Delhi’s airport each year.

Global standards, local innovation



Much like air trains in global airports, Delhi’s APM will be free to use for passengers, designed to ensure seamless and fast transfers between terminals. The route will have four initial stops: Terminal 2/3, Terminal 1, Aerocity, and Cargo City. Although government directives initially reduced the number of stations from six to four, there is potential for future expansion with additional stops planned at Aerocity.

According to the tender document, the APM will be developed under a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model. This state-of-the-art system aims to significantly improve passenger convenience, boost Delhi Airport’s Airport Service Quality score, and contribute to sustainability efforts by reducing the airport’s carbon footprint.

More From This Section

As the air train zips below aircraft preparing for take-off, passengers can expect faster transfers, reduced wait times, and an overall enhanced travel experience.