Eid-ul-Adha: PM Modi greets people of India and Muslim country leaders



It is one of the most auspicious days for all Muslim people, celebrating the special day on 29 June in India. Today, Muslim communities from all over the world are celebrating Eid Al Adha, which is also known as Bakrid, Eid-al-Adha or Eid ul Zuha. The festival is also called Bakrid because people sacrifice an animal for the sake of Allah.

PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Adha wishes On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extends his greetings to several Muslim countries through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India.







PM Modi also took Twitter to share his wishes with the people of India. PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" He shared warm wishes through a letter to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait.

How is this festival celebrated?