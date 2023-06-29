Home / India News / Eid-ul-Adha: PM Modi greets people of India and Muslim country leaders

Muslim communities celebrate Eid ul Adha all over the world today. PM Modi also sent a letter of greeting to Muslim country leaders

Muslim communities celebrate Eid ul Adha today

Today, Muslim communities from all over the world are celebrating Eid Al Adha, which is also known as Bakrid, Eid-al-Adha or Eid ul Zuha. The festival is also called Bakrid because people sacrifice an animal for the sake of Allah.
It is one of the most auspicious days for all Muslim people, celebrating the special day on 29 June in India. 

PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Adha wishes
On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extends his greetings to several Muslim countries through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India. 


He shared warm wishes through a letter to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait. 
PM Modi also took Twitter to share his wishes with the people of India. PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

How is this festival celebrated?

Muslim people offer prayers or namaz to Allah in the morning. This is a prominent time to visit sacred places like Mecca to seek the blessings of Allah. The Eid prayers consist of two Rakat (two unit prayers) during which Tabkeer (Allah-u-Akbar) is announced seven times. Once the prayer is done, they perform the ritual of sacrifice.
In this festival, Muslim people exchange gifts and greetings, they also offer food, clothes and money to the needy people. Everyone wears new clothes and enjoys food, and giving Eidi is also one of the main rituals during Eid-ul-Adha.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

