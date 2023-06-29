Home / India News / Kejriwal rejects posting of edu deptt official mired in vigilance inquiries

Kejriwal rejects posting of edu deptt official mired in vigilance inquiries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
The CM deliberated with officials on several matters related to appointments in the second meet of the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

In another matter, there was a proposal to remove some "good" officials from the Education department, but the CM objected to it and stopped it from getting passed, they said.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiVigilance

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

