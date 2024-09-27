Ekadashi Shraddha 2024: All about tithi dedicated to honouring ancestors

Gyaras Shraddha or Ekadashi Shraddha, is a very important Hindu tradition. On Friday, September 27, 2024 Ekadashi Shraddha, is dedicated to paying tribute to and performing rituals for deceased family members, who passed away on the Ekadashi Tithi. Offering prayers and performing rituals on this day is dedicated to promoting their peace and well-being in the afterlife. Kutup Muhurat, also known as Rohina Muhurat, is considered the most auspicious time to perform the Shraddha rites. It is observed from this time until the end of the Aparahna Kala, or the afternoon period. Performing Shraddha during this specific period is believed to ensure that the ancestors receive the offerings and bestow their blessings upon the family. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ekadashi Shraddha 2024: Ritual timings

• Ekadashi Shraddha: Friday, September 27, 2024

• Kutup Muhurat: 11:48 AM - 12:36 PM

• Rohina Muhurat: 12:36 PM - 01:24 PM

• Aparahna Kaal: 01:24 PM - 03:48 PM.

More From This Section

Ekadashi Shraddha: Significance

Ekadashi Shraddha occurs during Pitru Paksha, a holy 15-day period during which Hindus perform Shraddha rites in remembrance of their ancestors. For individuals who lost family members on an Ekadashi, this day is especially significant since it is said that doing Shraddha on this day helps the deceased's souls reach Moksha, or liberation, which brings them eternal peace.

Hindu scriptures state that if these rites are neglected, the souls may become restless and unsatisfied. It is necessary to provide Tarpan (water and prayers) in order to meet their spiritual demands. Families observe this day with deep emotion, reflecting on and extending gratitude for the legacy their ancestors have left behind.

What are the rituals of the Ekadashi Shraddha?

Pind Daan: Offering rice balls flavored with ghee, honey, and sesame seeds is a symbol of the deceased soul's journey to the afterlife and is part of the Pind Daan rituals. The deceased soul is pleased and fed by the offerings.

Tarpan: At the conclusion of the Shraddha, water infused with barley, kusha grass, and black sesame seeds is offered as Tarpan. It is believed that this ritual satiates the ancestors' thirst and calms their spirits.

Food Offering: Following the procedures, devotees cook a meal featuring their deceased loved one's recipes and present it to Brahmins or priests. It is said that feeding Brahmins will greatly benefit the family's spiritual merit.

Giving: In remembrance of the ancestors, giving is frequently carried out following the Shraddha. Giving food, clothing, or money to those in need is one way to do this, as it is regarded as a kind deed that pleases the spirits of the deceased souls.