Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Eknath Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader

Eknath Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader

The resolution was moved by Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant in the party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a meeting held in Mumbai on Sunday, Shiv Sena leaders passed a resolution unanimously electing Eknath Shinde as the legislative party leader.

The resolution was moved by Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant in the party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the meeting of Shiv Sena leaders, Uday Samant said that the party leaders have decided to give all authority to Eknath Shinde to decide on the cabinet and swearing-in process. 

"CM Eknath Shinde has been unanimously elected as the leader of the party... We have given all authority to Eknath Shinde to decide on the cabinet and swearing-in process," Uday Samant told ANI.

Following the meeting, party leader and newly elected MLA from Aurangabad West, Sanjay Shirsat, said, "There are chances that the Mahayuti leaders will head to Delhi tomorrow... Every party worker wants their party leader to be the CM, but the final decision lies with Ekanth Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar."

Meanwhile, party leader Rahul Shewale also said that all the newly elected MLAs unanimously nominated CM Eknath Shinde as their leader.

More From This Section

Premium

Mahayuti's mandate: Delivering on promises without derailing growth

Five to six opposition MLAs might cross over to Mahayuti: Anil Patil

Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue as CM: Deepak Kesarkar

Did not endorse anybody so how can my factor fail, asks Jarange Patil

Ladki Bahin, polarisation may have played role: Sharad Pawar on poll defeat

This decision comes after the ruling Mahayuti alliance, of which Shiv Sena is a part, resounding victory in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly election.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls by winning 230 (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP-41) out of a total of 288 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray won only 20 seats; Congress managed 16, and the NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats.

The BJP demonstrated an impressive strike, winning 132 out of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP factions, also performed well.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met with beneficiaries of the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, where he expressed his gratitude to them for the historic win of the Mahayuti alliance in assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering, CM Shinde said that the government will soon increase the amount to Rs 2100 as promised.

"I am with you all, I thank all Majhi Ladki Bahin for electing me. You all chose Mahayuti, as we promised we will be giving Rs 2100 to all my sisters. This government is yours and you choose this government again. I feel blessed you all came here and gave me blessings. This is a common people's government and we are working for the growth of Maharashtra," CM Shinde said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Maharashtra election, Enviro Infra IPO, Dow Jones

Ajit Pawar formally elected as party leader, says NCP working president

Never had such experience: Sharad Pawar on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

Congress MP Deepender Hooda calls Maharashtra polls outcome "astonishing"

Eknath Shinde thanks 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries for support in polls

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsShiv SenaMaharashtra

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story