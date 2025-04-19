Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that he will visit India later this year, marking a significant step as Tesla gears up to introduce its electric vehicles to the Indian market. The announcement came just a day after Musk held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Musk, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), called it "an honour" to speak with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of their interaction on X, highlighting the potential for deeper cooperation in technology and innovation.

Also Read

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," PM Modi posted.

This latest interaction follows their in-person meeting earlier this year during PM Modi’s two-day visit to the United States. In February, PM Modi met Musk in Washington DC , where the latter was accompanied by his three children – X, Strider, and Azure. During the meeting, Musk gifted the Prime Minister a Starship hexagonal heatshield tile.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Tesla is preparing for its long-anticipated India debut.

According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the developments, Tesla plans to ship a few thousand electric vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the upcoming months. Sales are expected to begin in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore by the third quarter of this year.

Tesla’s India entry ties into ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington regarding import tariffs, which are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's long-term strategy in the country. The renewed momentum in Tesla’s India plans was sparked by Musk’s earlier meeting with PM Modi. Since then, the EV giant has reportedly started hiring for positions related to showrooms and vehicle deliveries.