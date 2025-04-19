'They want sense of security': WB Guv meets Murshidabad violence victims

A day after visiting a relief camp in Par Lalpur in West Bengal's Malda district, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday met with the victims of violence that erupted on April 11 in Murshidabad in the State during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and stated that the victims want to have a "sense of security."

Governor Bose further said that he would discuss the demands of the victims with both the central and State governments and emphasised the need for proactive steps to address their concerns.

Bose told reporters, "They (victims) want to have a sense of security and certainly some other demands or whatever suggestions given by them. All this will be considered. I will take it up with the Government of India and the State Government for appropriate action. I'll follow it up. I once asked them to feel free to talk to me directly. The phone number has also been given. We'll be in touch with them. Certainly, very effective proactive steps will be taken..."

Earlier in the day, Bose said that he will visit more places on Saturday and meet with the affected people in the violcen tin the violence that broke out in Murshidabad district.

"It is an extension of yesterday's visit. I will visit more places today and meet the affected people," Bose told ANI.

The Governor visited a relief camp in Par Lalpur, located in the state's Malda district, on Friday and assured proactive action. Bose told ANI, "I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They also informed me of their requirements.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Commission of Women led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar today visited the violence-affected Murshidabad area and said it will submit its report to the Centre. Rahatkar said the commission will put forth the demands of the people before the government.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Rahatkar said "The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government..."

On her meeting with the family of a father and son duo in Jafrabad, who were allegedly killed in the violent protests, Rahatkar said that she did not have words to describe the pain of the family. "These people are in so much pain, that I am speechless right now. I don't have the words to describe their pain," the NCW Chairperson said.

Three people were killed and several others were injured in the violence.