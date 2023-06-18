Home / India News / Empty rake of local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty, train ops hit

An empty rake of a local train derailed at Ambernath railway yard in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai on Sunday morning, disrupting train operations on the route, officials said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 5:36 AM IST
An empty rake of a local train derailed at Ambernath railway yard in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai on Sunday morning, disrupting train operations on the route, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place about 50 km away from Mumbai, they said.

According to a Central Railway official, one trolley wheel of a coach of an empty rake "derailed in siding" at 8.25 am.

Train operations were affected as the derailed coach was infringing down the main line from Kalyan to Karjat station, the official said.

The derailment occurred when the train was coming to Ambernath station from the siding or yard line, sources said.

It was an empty EMU (electric multiple unit) rake derailment and no passenger was on board. There was no casualty, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Efforts were being made to re-rail the empty rake and restore the traffic, the Central Railway (CR) said in a statement.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily in the local trains operated by the Central Railway.

The CR operates 1,810 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

