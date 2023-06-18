Home / India News / Smoke erupts at Hotel Trident Nariman Point, fire dept says 'false alarm'

Smoke erupts at Hotel Trident Nariman Point, fire dept says 'false alarm'

A smoke was reported at Hotel Trident Nariman Point in Mumbai, on Sunday

Smoke erupts at Hotel Trident Nariman Point, fire dept says 'false alarm'

A smoke was reported at Hotel Trident Nariman Point in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Mumbai Fire Brigade said that there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building.

According to the management, the smoke erupted out of the chimneys inside the hotel Trident Nariman Point premises due to some routine maintenance work.

After receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot.

"It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there. We are still at the spot", said the official in Mumbai Fire Brigade.

More details are awaited.

