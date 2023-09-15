End of an era: Mumbai's iconic two-storeyed red Cadillac bids adieu

In a memorable scene from Taare Zameen Par (2007), the young protagonist, Ishaan Awasthi, is shown leaning out from the front-facing windows of a moving bus as he spreads out his arms, imitating and imagining himself as a superhero in flight. We don't find such front-facing windows with open panes in our average public buses. It is a unique but staple feature found only in Mumbai 's double-decker buses. And if you haven't had a chance to experience this fast-vanishing species of state-transport vehicles, you have already missed your chance.

Mumbai's red double-decker buses, an iconic part of the city's public transport and larger urbanscape for over eight decades, ceased operations on Friday, September 15. As these vehicles are completing 15 years of their codal life, the double-decker buses will forever go off roads from September 15, while the open-deck buses will survive a week longer and will be pulled out only on October 5, an official statement from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (Best) stated.

The first double-decker bus started running in Mumbai on December 8, 1937. It primarily covered routes in south Bombay. Later in the 1960s, a double-decker trailer bus was introduced. By the early 1990s, Best had nearly 900 double-decker buses as part of its fleet. Currently, the fleet includes a total of seven double-decker buses, including three open-deck buses.

The open-deck buses, like their counterparts in London, are best known for their sightseeing tours. Commuter groups and bus enthusiasts have urged Best to preserve at least two of these buses at its Anik depot-based museum. They have also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the state's tourism minister with this request.

Best, meanwhile, has already started replacing these buses since February this year with leased battery-run red and black double-decker buses. So far, 25 such buses have been introduced to the Mumbai roads.

But this new fleet of electric double-deckers, swanky and sleek as they are, cannot replace the iconicity of Mumbai's old "Red Cadillac." One has only to glimpse through the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry's long-running romance with public transport to understand how inseparable it is with the city's imagination of motion, dynamism, and indeed, daily life.

In the scene from Taare Zameen Par, for instance, a single-decker bus could not have captured the sheer freedom and thrill that young Ishaan experiences in that moment as perfectly as the double-decker does.

Nor could the single-decker provide the space needed for the playfulness that defines "Janu Meri Jaan," from Shaan (1980). Here, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's tryst to woo their on-screen beloved, played by Parveen Babi and Bindiya Goswami, is woven through the very structure of the double-decker as they lounge out of the windows, swing through the passages and stairwells, and even pursue the bus on an extended double-bicycle.

The Best double-decker, however, was not merely a romantic trope. By the late 70s, it had driven home its own unique flavour of love, laced with the struggles of Mumbai's middle class. When Amol Palekar wooed Vidya Sinha in Basu Chatterjee's Chhoti Si Baat (1976), the bus became a microcosm of the city's cheek-by-jowl coexistence, its rising loneliness, and the changing gender roles in an emerging modernity.

Palekar — running after the double-decker, waiting at the bus stop, casually chatting with his love interest, and then staring out longingly through its windows when she was not there — emerged as the epitome of the new middle-class hero. While Bachchan had traipsed around its decks, no hero before Palekar had really embraced the heat, crowd, and daily rush that the double-decker signified.

It was perhaps only fitting, then, that a defining moment in the history of Indian parallel cinema was wheeled in on a double-decker. One of the two-storeyed public vehicles, travelling from Churchgate to Malad, witnessed the birth of Bimal Roy Productions in 1952. Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Roy, and a few others were returning after watching Akira Kurosawa's Rashōmon at the Eros theatre. Stunned by it, they decided on that journey that it was the kind of cinema they wanted to make together.

As the supporting stardom of the bus continued, the struggling hero boarding its decks would turn angrier by the year. Whether it be the bottled frustration of Ardh Satya (1983), the irreverent comedy of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), or the state-sponsored machismo of Nayak: The Real Hero (2001), the humble double-decker added layers to the city's evolving definition of angst. It was both a stage for spectacular stunt-laden fights in Nayak as well as the dark corner of a doleful bus ride home in Ardh Satya.

And now, as they are garlanded and waved off into the sunset, their celluloid presence will preserve this changing essence of the Maximum City.