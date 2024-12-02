Engine fire grounds flight in Kuwait, passengers claim visa discrimination

Around 60 passengers, mostly Indian, were stranded at Kuwait International Airport for over 13 hours on Sunday night, December 1 after their Gulf Air flight from Mumbai to Manchester was diverted due to a technical issue. The passengers alleged the airline handled the situation poorly, with complaints of inadequate food, accommodation, and basic assistance.

Passengers claimed discrimination in the airline’s response. Without transit visas, many passengers were unable to leave the airport and had to endure the long wait on the floor of the terminal. Those with UK, US, or EU passports were offered hotel accommodation, while others were left in the terminal. Necessities such as water, food, and blankets were not provided initially, leading to frustration among travellers.

One passenger shared their experience mentioning, “They told us only passengers eligible for a transit visa could be accommodated in hotels. For others, it took hours to even access the airport lounge.”

Gulf Air flight engine fire: Indian Embassy intervenes

The incident gained attention on social media, prompting the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to step in. The embassy officials liaised with airport authorities and the airline to address the passengers’ concerns. They managed to arrange temporary accommodation for senior citizens and families with infants at the airport. However, the situation for many others remained unclear.

The Indian Embassy announced that an alternate flight was scheduled for 3.30 am on Monday (December 2), and the stranded passengers finally departed at 4.34 am. Embassy officials were present at the airport until the flight’s departure. Gulf Air has not yet commented on the matter.

What is a transit visa?

A transit visa allows travellers to pass through a country en route to another destination. These visas are typically short-term and valid for a few hours or days, depending on the country and purpose of travel. There are two main types:

- Direct airside transit visa: For staying within the airport during a layover.

- Visitor in-transit visa: For leaving the airport temporarily during a layover.

Transit visas have a specific period when it’s valid, but this doesn’t determine how long you can stay. The transit country decides the allowed stay duration, usually from hours to days.

It is important to adhere to the visa’s conditions, as overstaying or leaving restricted areas without permission can lead to legal issues. Transit visas differ from other visa types and are specifically designed for travellers passing through a country without extended stays.