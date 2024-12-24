Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ER prosecutes 304 men for travelling in women-only train coaches: Official

The initiative, spearheaded by the RPF, focuses on protecting women passengers and ensuring their right to travel without fear or intimidation

Railways, train
With an aim to create secure spaces for women public transport, 'Operation Mahila Suraksha' (women's safety) has been implemented. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) prosecuted 304 men for travelling in women-only train coaches in the Eastern Railway zone in a six-day drive as part of 'Operation Mahila Suraksha', an official said on Tuesday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the RPF, focuses on protecting women passengers and ensuring their right to travel without fear or intimidation, he said.

The ER official said that between December 15 and 20, an intensive drive across Howrah, Sealdah, Malda and Asansol divisions of Eastern Railway led to the apprehension and prosecution of 304 men under the provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised travel in women-only coaches.

With an aim to create secure spaces for women public transport, 'Operation Mahila Suraksha' (women's safety) has been implemented with steadfast determination, he said.

"Passengers are encouraged to join this effort by reporting suspicious activities through the RPF helpline 139 or contacting railway officials," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Railway Protection ForceIndian Railwaystrain passengers

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

