Eventually rewarded: 2025 Padma Awardees thank govt for recognition

Social worker Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been awarded Padma Shri this year, said honest efforts never go unnoticed and would eventually be rewarded.

The conferment of the award on Gamlin was announced on Saturday. Expressing her gratitude, Gamlin said, I feel elated to receive the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. I thank the state government and the Centre for recognising my work.

Good and honest efforts never go unnoticed and will eventually be rewarded. To be a social worker, one must have dedication and commitment, she told PTI from Aalo over the phone. Gamlin, the chairperson of an NGO -Mother's Vision - based at Aalo in West Siang district, was also the recipient of the Bharat Vibhushan Puruskar in November 2024.

With over 10 years of experience in social work, she has previously been recognised with a state award as well.

In addition to her social work, Gamlin serves as a Zila Parishad member for Yomcha in the district.

The Mother's Vision, established in 2013, started fighting against drug addiction and alcoholism. The NGO later began conducting awareness campaigns, workshops, counselling sessions, and outreach activities.

Starting in Aalo town, its initiatives gradually expanded to nearby villages and schools across West Siang and other districts.

A turning point for the NGO came in 2014, when Kennedy Bagra, a recovering addict, joined the team. His firsthand experiences helped the organisation design targeted campaigns and effectively identify vulnerable groups, Gamlin said.

Our NGO has so far treated more than 700 addicts, she proudly stated.

Gamlin's relentless efforts and leadership have made the NGO a beacon of hope in the fight against addiction in Arunachal Pradesh. Padma Shri 'vibrant' recognition of art, says Puducherry Thavil artiste

Thavil artiste P Dakshinamoorthy, who was selected for the Padma Shri award by the Central government on Saturday, said the honour was a "vibrant recognition" of the traditional art.

The 68 year-old who has five decades of experience in playing the classical percussion instrument, has performed in several parts of the country in about 15,000 events.

Speaking to PTI after the awards were announced, he said he belongs to a family of Nadaswaram (a wind instrument) and thavil players. His father and grand father were thavil artistes and he and his four brothers are either thavil or nadaswaram players.

The Padma Sri recipient hails from Abishegapakkam village in Embalam segment in Puducherry.

He said he was extremely happy that traditional art has gained recognition and the civilian honour was a real tribute to the art. It was a "vibrant recognition" of the art.

He said he had learnt playing thavil, a sacrosanct accompaniment to nadaswaram from his father and grandfather. The instruments are an integral part of Tamil culture, and played in temples and weddings.