Every Delhi-NCR family hit by pollution-related health problems: Survey

As air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) plunges to “severe” levels, a survey by Local Circles highlights a grim reality: every household in the region has one or more members grappling with pollution-related health issues.

A thick blanket of smog continues to engulf the capital, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a hazardous 424 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PM2.5 levels—tiny, toxic particles in the air—were reported to be 60 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended daily limit of 5 μg/m³.

Pollution takes a toll on health

The Local Circles survey paints a dire picture:

• 75 per cent of families in Delhi-NCR have at least one member experiencing a sore throat or persistent cough.

• Over 50 per cent reported headaches.

• Half of the respondents have family members suffering from asthma or breathing difficulties due to toxic air.

Alarmingly, the number of households reporting pollution-related ailments has doubled within a month, underscoring the worsening health crisis in the region.

Coping with the air crisis

As pollution levels remain critical, Delhi-NCR residents are adopting various measures to protect their health:

• 27 per cent of families are using air purifiers, staying indoors, or increasing their intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks.

• 16 per cent have travelled or plan to relocate to cleaner areas temporarily, mirroring seasonal migration trends among senior citizens seeking respite during winter.

• However, 27 per cent of families admitted they are “just living with it,” choosing to endure the pollution without taking preventive steps.

The demand for smart air purifiers and advanced filtration technologies has surged, providing some relief to those who can afford these solutions.

Grap - Stage 4 restrictions imposed

In response to the severe air pollution, authorities have invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Key measures include:

• A ban on diesel-powered vehicles.

• Restrictions on non-essential trucks entering Delhi.

• A shift to online classes and work-from-home arrangements for schools and offices.

Supreme Court slams Delhi government

The Supreme Court has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for delaying the enforcement of Grap Stage 4 measures.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed concern over the delay, despite AQI levels breaching critical thresholds. “The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, Stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risks by delaying its applicability?” the bench asked.

The court warned that it would not permit any relaxation of Grap Stage 4 restrictions, even if AQI levels temporarily fall below 450.