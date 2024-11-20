Voter turnout reaches 58.22% in Maharashtra and 67.59% in Jharkhand by 5 pm

Maharashtra and phase-II Jharkhand recorded 58.22 per cent and 67.50 per cent voter turnouts by 5 pm on Wednesday, respectively, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The final voter turnout for both states will be released by ECI after the completion of the voting process.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Voter turnout

Maharashtra exit polls 2024 In Maharashtra, Gadchiroli and Kolhapur recorded the highest voter turnout at 69.63 per cent and 76.97 per cent, respectively. While Mumbai and Thane showed the lowest voter turnout at 49.07 per cent and 49.67 per cent, respectively.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voter turnout

Jharkhand Exit Poll 2024 On the other hand, in phase II of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jamtara and Pakur recorded the highest turnout at 76.16 per cent and 75.88 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Bokaro and Dhanbad recorded the lowest turnout with 60.97 per cent and 63.39 per cent. This was a reversal in trend for Dhanbad which had the highest voter turnout till 3 pm.

Exit polls for Jharkhand and Maharashtra

The exit polls for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand are expected to be released shortly after the voting process.

Exit polls offer initial insights into voter behaviour, revealing trends across various demographics and identifying key issues influencing voting decisions. Media outlets use these results to shape election-night coverage, while political parties examine the findings to assess their performance and adjust strategies for upcoming campaigns. While exit polls are a valuable tool for assessing election outcomes, it is important to note that they are not always accurate.

The counting of votes for Jharkhand and Maharashtra will take place on Saturday, November 23.