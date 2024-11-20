Voting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 is set to conclude at 6 pm today, with results to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 23, 2024. Exit polls for both states will be released after 6:30 pm by multiple survey agencies. Here’s a look at how exit polls are prepared and their accuracy.

What are exit polls, and how are they prepared?

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave polling booths, designed to provide a representative projection of election outcomes. These surveys follow a systematic process:

1. Sampling: Polling agencies select diverse polling stations to ensure the sample reflects the political and demographic diversity of the electorate.

2. Questionnaire development: Voters are asked about their voting choices, demographic details such as age and gender, and the factors influencing their decisions.

3. Data collection: Trained personnel gather responses from voters outside polling stations while ensuring their anonymity.

4. Data processing: Collected data is adjusted and weighted to account for turnout variations and demographic disparities, ensuring a balanced analysis.

5. Results and reporting: Projections, accompanied by margins of error, are shared through media outlets once voting concludes.

Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Exit polls provide preliminary insights into voter behaviour, highlighting patterns among different demographics and the key issues shaping voting choices. Media outlets use these findings to guide election-night reporting, while political parties analyse exit poll results to evaluate their performance and refine strategies for future campaigns.

Are exit polls always accurate?

While exit polls are a valuable tool for assessing election outcomes, they are not always accurate. For instance:

• In this year’s parliamentary elections in India, most exit polls predicted a clear majority for the NDA alliance. However, the NDA failed to secure the majority of seats.

• Similarly, during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, exit polls projected a win for the INDIA alliance, but the NDA ultimately secured a clear mandate.

The discrepancies often arise due to differences in methodology across agencies, voter sampling errors, or unforeseen voter behaviour. Despite following an organised process, exit polls remain assessments that can be either correct or incorrect.

However, exit polls have often proven accurate in a majority of elections, lending them significant importance in contemporary electoral processes.