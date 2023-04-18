Home / India News / Every two days, someone gets killed in police firing or encounter in India

Every two days, someone gets killed in police firing or encounter in India

Hundreds of cases pending with National Human Rights Commission

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
The National Human Rights Commission registered a case of death due to police firing or encounter every three days even during the pandemic.
Assailants shot dead former member of parliament Atiq Ahmed on April 16, triggering a debate on extra-judicial killings. As many as 179 cases were registered in 2018-19, shows annual data from a Rajya Sabha reply in 2022. The analysis considered deaths due to police encounter or police firing. This works out to one case every two days. The number of such killings dropped to 135 in 2019-20 and 113 in 2020-21 amid Covid-19 restrictions. But even that works out to a case every three days. The number of deaths had begun to climb again in 2021-22 (chart 1).

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

