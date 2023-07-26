Everything you need to know about India's Greenfield Airport projects

The government of India granted 'in-principle' approval to 21 Greenfield Airports across the country. These airports will not only enhance connectivity but also create accessibility to air travel. Greenfield airports, built from scratch on previously untouched land, emphasise a commitment to minimising their impact on the environment. As urban airports face increasing congestion and environmental challenges, the Indian government introduced the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy in 2008, providing a framework for the construction and commissioning of these new airports.

What are Greenfield Airports?

Greenfield airports are aviation facilities built from scratch on previously undeveloped or empty land. The term "greenfield" emphasises their environmentally friendly characteristics, as they aim to minimise the impact on nature during the construction and commissioning processes.

Importance of Greenfield Airports

Airports are usually situated in urban areas, and aviation activities can significantly impact the natural environment, contributing to environmental degradation, particularly in urban regions. To tackle this issue, the Indian government introduced the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy in 2008. The primary objective is to divert air traffic from existing urban airports to locations outside city centers, reducing pollution and environmental strain.

According to a report from Foreign Policy News in 2015, the significance of Greenfield airports lies in their ability to reduce the burden on existing airports located in crowded urban centers. Many airports in India are either at or reaching saturation levels, leading to pollution and other environmental problems. Greenfield airports can divert air traffic away from these congested areas to the outskirts, where their impact on the environment is lower. This initiative can help combat climate change by reducing pollution and its accumulation in the environment.

Introduction of Greenfield Airports in India

The Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy was formulated by the government in 2008. This policy aims to provide detailed guidelines, procedures, and steps for the establishment of Greenfield airports throughout the country.

Airport developers or state governments looking to create such airports need to follow a two-stage approval process. This process involves seeking "site clearance" and "in-principle" approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) after being reviewed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Once approved, the concerned airport developer becomes responsible for funding, implementation, and construction of the airport.

Financing and development of Greenfield Airports

The financing and development of Greenfield airports are primarily the responsibility of the airport developer seeking the license. They can acquire land either through direct purchase or by the State Government's acquisition, based on existing policies.

To facilitate the development of Greenfield airports, state governments can provide incentives to airport companies. These incentives may include concessional land, real estate development rights around the airport, improved airport connectivity through rail and road, fiscal benefits such as exemptions from state taxes, and other forms of assistance deemed suitable by the state government.

Several Greenfield airports have been planned and developed across India, aiming to ease congestion and promote sustainable aviation. Some of the projects include:

Kalaburagi (project cost Rs 175.57 crore)

Orvakal (Kurnool) (project cost Rs 187 crore)

Sindhudurg (project cost Rs 520 crore)

Itanagar (project cost Rs 646 crore)

Kushinagar (project cost Rs 448 crore)

Mopa (project cost Rs 2870 crore)

Of these, Kushinagar and Mopa are international airports. At the moment, 11 airports are operational, while 12 more have received approval.

Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport , also known as Jewar International Airport, is a significant upcoming Greenfield International airport near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, designed to serve the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Noida International Airport project is being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The concessionaire, Flughafen Zurich AG, the operator of Zurich Airport in Switzerland, won the bid for its construction and operation for a period of 40 years. The project commenced in June 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2024.

With an estimated cost of Rs 29,650 crore, the airport will cover an expansive area of 6,200 hectares. Its construction is planned in three major phases with twelve sub-phases. The first phase is set to begin on October 1, 2024, with an anticipated capacity to handle five million passengers on its opening day. The airport is designed to have the capacity to handle 225 million passengers, significantly reducing the burden and providing an alternative to the crowded Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) each have a 37.5 percent stake in Nial, the company primarily in the business of implementing the joint-venture project, while the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) have 12.5 percent each.

This is one of the largest Greenfield airport projects in India to date.