Home / India News / President Murmu visits birthplace of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Cuttack

President Murmu visits birthplace of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Cuttack

Accompanied by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, she travelled around 30 km by road to reach Cuttack from Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhubaneswar

Press Trust of India Cuttack
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odisha's Cuttack where she will attend various programmes during the day.

Accompanied by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, she travelled around 30 km by road to reach Cuttack from Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Braving rains, people queued up on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the president who hails from the state.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city for the president's day-long visit, police said.

She started her Cuttack tour by paying obeisance at the famous Chandi temple here.

President Murmu then went to the residence of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and paid floral tribute to his statue.

She visited the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Netaji Museum.

Murmu is scheduled to attend the valedictory session of the 75th-year celebrations of the Orissa High Court in Cuttack and address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

She will also grace the convocation of National Law University, Odisha.

Before returning to Delhi on Thursday, the President will interact with people of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at the Raj Bhavan.

She will also launch Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya theme for 2023 -- 'The Year of Positive Change', and lay the foundation stone for its lighthouse complex at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been made in the twin cities for the President's visit.

This is Murmu's third visit to Odisha since assuming the country's highest office on July 25 last year.

Also Read

'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar'

Heavy rain lashes parts of Odisha, water-logging in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Tourism will increase manifold in Andamans due to development of infra: PM

Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

HC resumes hearing Gyanvapi mosque committee's appeal on ASI survey

Centre to move Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill in RS to curb film piracy

Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall; severe waterlogging followed by jams

Govt to table bill in RS for inclusion of certain communities in ST list

'Shocked and horrified' by video of extreme attack on women in Manipur: US

Topics :Netaji Subhash Chandra Bosepresident

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story