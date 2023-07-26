Home / India News / Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall; severe waterlogging followed by jams

Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall; severe waterlogging followed by jams

Delhi NCR experienced heavy rainfall Wednesday morning causing waterlogging and severe traffic jams on the roads. The Yamuna level is flowing just below the danger mark

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Gurugram, witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, July 26. The rain disturbed daily traffic as it led to waterlogging and a lack of proper visibility on the roads. The waterlogging problem was also seen on the roads around ITO.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain till July 27, which will lower the temperature in the city.

The Yamuna water level is flowing just centimetres below the danger mark, reported the Times of India.

The weather department issued a yellow alert in the city till Friday expecting light to moderate rain in the region. 

An active western disturbance plays a major role in making favourable conditions for widespread or sporadic light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR.

According to the Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Such as Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Loharu (Haryana) Shamli, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, etc.
 

26/07/2023: 06:40 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram,

— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) July 26, 2023

Schools closed in Noida

Amid rain in the region, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said that all schools up to class 12th in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed due to rain and waterlogging.

The District Inspector of School, Dharmveer Singh, said: "Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today."

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

