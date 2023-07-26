Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall; severe waterlogging followed by jams

Some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Gurugram, witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, July 26. The rain disturbed daily traffic as it led to waterlogging and a lack of proper visibility on the roads. The waterlogging problem was also seen on the roads around ITO.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain till July 27, which will lower the temperature in the city.

The Yamuna water level is flowing just centimetres below the danger mark, reported the Times of India.

The weather department issued a yellow alert in the city till Friday expecting light to moderate rain in the region.

An active western disturbance plays a major role in making favourable conditions for widespread or sporadic light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR.

According to the Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Such as Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Loharu (Haryana) Shamli, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, etc.



26/07/2023: 06:40 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) July 26, 2023

Schools closed in Noida