Ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda acquited in air hostess suicide case

A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gopal Kanda (Photo: ANI)

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Special Judge Vikas Dhull also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha in the case, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.

The accused were facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery).

The trial court had also framed charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against Kanda.

The Delhi High Court, however, later quashed the charges under 376 and 377 of the IPC.

Sharma, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

In her August 4 suicide note, Sharma had said she was ending her life due to harassment by Kanda and Chadha.

Kanda was forced to resign from his post of minister of state for home following the registration of the case.

Topics :HaryanaDelhi court

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

