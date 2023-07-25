Home / India News / IMD issues 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, predicts heavy rain

IMD issues 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, predicts heavy rain

The IMD Mumbai in its "district forecast and warnings" on Monday afternoon issued an 'orange' alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued an 'orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Most parts of the city witnessed overcast sky, but no rain since early Tuesday morning.

After a heavy downpour last week, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai since Sunday.

In some parts of Mumbai, the sun briefly came out of the clouds on Monday.

The IMD Mumbai in its "district forecast and warnings" on Monday afternoon issued an 'orange' alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours, the civic official said.

The weather bureau has also issued the 'orange' alert for Raigad and Thane districts, and a 'yellow' alert for Palghar district, he said.

In Tuesday morning's daily "weather forecast", the weather bureau has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" in the next 24 hours, the official said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city on Tuesday.

Trains services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, according to the transport authorities.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were also normal without any diversion of routes, a civic spokesperson said.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

