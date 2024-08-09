Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Exam to be held at 500 'trusted' centres in two shifts on Aug 11

Exam to be held at 500 'trusted' centres in two shifts on Aug 11

NEET-PG 2024: To prevent cheating incidents, candidates have been assigned to centres located in the same cities as the addresses provided on their application forms

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists stage a protest. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2024 NEET-PG exam, which serves as the qualifying test for postgraduate medical studies, will be conducted at 500 "trusted" centres this year.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that the exam, scheduled for August 11, will be held in two shifts for the first time. This decision follows a reduction in the number of exam centres from 1,200, with the examination body opting not to rely on outsourced centres due to concerns over past incidents of paper leaks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier, the exam was initially set for June 23 but was postponed a day before as a precautionary measure. Additionally, to prevent instances of cheating, an official said that all candidates have been assigned to centres located in the same cities as the addresses provided on their application forms, according to an Indian Express report.

“Earlier, the students were given the option to select different centres across the country to appear in the examination. Now, they have to appear at a centre either in the city or close to where their address is. It will be ensured that a person from one corner of the country does not go to another just to appear in the examination,” the official said, as quoted in the report.

This year marks the first instance where the NEET-PG examination will require score normalisation due to students taking two different papers in separate shifts.

“The examination started in 2018 and since then, there hasn’t been any need for normalisation because it used to take place simultaneously for all students with the very same question paper,” the official added.

NEET-PG: SC to hear plea today


The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Friday, seeking to postpone the NEET-PG 2024 examination. The exam is currently scheduled for August 11.

More From This Section

PM Modi urges citizens to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a 'mass movement'

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

Chopra embodies excellence, will inspire generations: Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Porsche case accused played with judiciary, tampered evidence: Prosecution

Wayanad landslides: Fire Force, NDRF, volunteers continue search operations


The plea, filed by Vishal Soren, claims that many candidates are facing challenges in reaching their designated exam centres, which are located in cities that are difficult for them to access, and the exam should be postponed.

"Many similarly placed candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach and further seeking details of the formula for normalisation of the four sets of question paper and seeking clarity on ensuring that the normalisation formula is disclosed to the candidates thereby eliminating any possibility of arbitrariness in the process," the plea states, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration begins, check details here

Ahmedabad student scores 705/720 in NEET-UG but fails twice in board exams

Private member resolution seeking repeal of NEET, NTA introduced in RS

SC says no major breach in NEET-UG, raises concerns over NTA's exam conduct

SC observation on NEET-UG vindicates govt, truth always wins: Pradhan

Topics :NEET UGanti-NEET protestsNEET rowSupreme CourtNational Testing AgencyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story