Home / India News / Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till July 25

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till July 25

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
The court had issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and AAP on Tuesday after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
A court here on Friday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the CBI.

Kejriwal was produced through video conferencing before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

He appeared in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases on the expiry of his judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

In May, the ED had filed its seventh supplementary charge sheet in the case, naming Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused.

The court had issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and AAP on Tuesday after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta represented the party before the court.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPAam Aadmi PartyExcise Bill

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

