Home / India News / Excise scam case: Court extends Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

Excise scam case: Court extends Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile set to launch globally on Mar 21: Know details

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23

Delhi excise policy case: Court rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 1 pm?

Inclusion of foreign workers in PF is 'unconstitutional': Karnataka HC

SC criticises state authority for inaction in Patanjali misleading ads case

Thailand extends visa waiver plan for Indian, Taiwanese tourists for 6 mths

Bishnoi gang member held for funding shooters in Salman Khan firing case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Excise DutyDelhiCourtsLaw

First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story