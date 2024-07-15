Excise scam: Delhi court extends AAP leader Sisodia's custody till July 22

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended custody of Sisodia till July 22 after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia and other accused in judicial custody were produced before the court through video conferencing. | (Photo: commons.wikimedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of Sisodia till July 22 after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The court on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Manish Sisodia and other accused in judicial custody were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja deferred hearing the arguments on charges after hearing the submission of Advocate Nitesh Rana, until July 22.

Advocate DP Singh, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for CBI said that he is ready for arguements on charge sheets already taken cognizance of.

On July 12, the court had deferred the cognizance of supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha till July 22 on the request of her counsels. Her bail plea is also listed for hearing on the same day.

K Kavitha has already moved a plea seeking default bail on the ground of filing of defective charge sheet against her. She is in judicial custody till July 18.

Earlier on Friday, the Rouse Avenue court on Friday deferred hearing on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's plea seeking default bail in Delhi Excise policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja listed the matter on July 22 for further hearing.

Earlier, the court issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on K Kavitha's plea. Advocate Nitesh Rana represented K Kavitha.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

