LIVE news: 6 killed as speeding truck hits bus on expressway in Gujarat's Anand

Mumbai police officials are trying to establish the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user over a suspicious post referring to 'a bomb at the Ambani wedding.' Cops were aware of the post but it was a hoax, Hindustan Times cited a senior police officer as saying. Security arrangements at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant at Bandra-Kurla Complex were strengthened on Saturday after the bomb scare. A team has been formed to begin the probe and trace the person who posted the suspicious 'threat' post.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday passed a resolution asserting that the recent Supreme Court verdict on maintenance of Muslim divorcee women was "against the Islamic law (Shariah)". The board also gave the nod to its president to put his weight behind measures to ensure that this decision is "rolled back".
Opposition, which was on ventilator, has now got some oxygen, says CM Yogi Adityanath
At the BJP’s state executive meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated that party workers and candidates’ overconfidence hurt the BJP’s chances in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. “In 2024, the BJP managed to get the same vote percentage as in the previous elections, but vote- shifting and overconfidence hurt our expectations. The opposition, which had previously been on ventilator, has now got some oxygen,” Adityanath said at the concluding session of the daylong meeting at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow.
10:45 AM
Security arrangements strengthened for Puri's Bahuda Yatra today
Officials have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the the Bahuda Yatra procession in Puri. "All the arrangements have been made. Entrance for normal devotees has been stopped. As per the rituals, things will start at 8 in the morning. Force deployment begin at 6 a.m. Our main concern is traffic," Odisha ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said today.
10:20 AM
Six persons were killed and more than six others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat early Monday morning, police said. The accident happened near Chikhodra village in Anand district at around 4:30 am when the private luxury bus, which was on way towards Ahmedabad, had pulled over on the roadside after one of its tyres burst, a police official stated.
9:56 AM
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin begins expansion of breakfast scheme to govt aided schools
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today launched the expansion of the breakfast scheme for primary school children to state-aided private schools. The scheme's expansion also marks the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K Kamaraj, which is observed as 'Kalvi Valarchi Naal,' (Education Development Day) by the state government.
9:40 AM
Heavy rainfall expected in Karnataka; holiday for schools, colleges in Uttara Kannada district
Heavy rainfall is expected to affect the southern state till July 16, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Uttara Kannada district Deputy Commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks on Monday, citing 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
9:24 AM
A massive fire broke out at a cafe in Mayur Vihar area here, officials of the Delhi fire department said today. The blaze is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location. "We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform making store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area. We immediately rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the location," an official of the DFS said.
9:14 AM
Fresh batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra under augmented security measures
A new batch of pilgrims left for their journey to the Amarnath shrine under enhanced security measures on Monday morning.
The pilgrims began their journey to the holy shrine amid tight security from Panthachowk Srinagar base camp towards Baltal and Pahalgam Yatra base camps.
9:06 AM
Car crashes into express train at manned railway crossing in Bengal
A car collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. The vehicle was passing under a closing level crossing gate. The SUV driver did not suffer any major injuries as the Hazarduari Express was moving at a tepid pace.
8:45 AM
Mumbai police officials have begun a probe to establish the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user over a suspicious post talking about “a bomb at the Ambani wedding.” Cops anticipated it to be a hoax but they did not take any chances and strengthened security arrangements around the wedding venue.