Home / India News / Exhaust every resource to bring back ex-Navy staff from Qatar: Adhir in LS

Exhaust every resource to bring back ex-Navy staff from Qatar: Adhir in LS

The Indian nationals were handed the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded that the government "exhausts every resource" to bring back the eight former naval personnel who were handed death sentences by a court in Qatar.

The Indian nationals were handed the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said the government should exhaust every resource to get rid of the charges against the Indian nationals convicted by the Qatari court.

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has admitted the plea. The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai last week and discussed the well-being of the Indian community in that country.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Prez Murmu over selection of CIC

Dhankhar reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs

Bill to establish central tribal univ in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

'Michaung' intensified to severe cyclonic storm earlier today, says IMD

Crime against women up 4% in 2022, Delhi most unsafe metro city: NCRB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyQatardeath penaltyAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story