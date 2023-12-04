Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balaknath, Diya Kumari, Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and CP Joshi emerge as strong contenders for the CM post

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: Twitter)
BS Web Team New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With the Rajasthan state elections done and dusted, the focus is now on who will be the chief minister of Rajasthan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its victory in the state with 115 of the 199 seats that went to polls on November 25, surpassing the 101-mark required to form government. Among the candidates, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, MP Mahant Balaknath, MP Diya Kumari, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, and MP Kirodi Lal Meena all secured victory from their respective seats. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi are also considered heavyweights in the state, leaving several strong contenders for the CM seat in Rajasthan.

The party chose to campaign on "Modi ki guarantee" and the party "lotus" symbol in Rajasthan. Here are the top contenders for the CM seat in Rajasthan:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Vasundhara Raje

BJP senior leader and two-time chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, is a strong contender for the chief ministerial position despite not being the face of BJP in Rajasthan during the recent elections. The 70-year-old holds significant influence in the state with a strong legacy in politics. Raje also secured the Jhalrapatan seat with an impressive 53,193 vote margin on Sunday.

 

Baba Balaknath

According to a report by ANI, Mahant Balaknath, better known as Baba Balaknath, is considered a "favourite" for the CM's post in Rajasthan. Similar to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Balaknath belongs to the Nath community and has considerable support in Alwar. He has also been dubbed the Yogi of Rajasthan by the media.

Baba Balaknath is known for his provocative statements, such as likening his electoral contest against Imran Khan to an "India-Pakistan" match. He also embraced sannyasa at the age of 6. Balaknath held the Parliamentary seat from Alwar and won the Tijara seat by a short margin of 6,173 against Congress candidate Imran Khan.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat played a significant role in the Rajasthan state Assembly elections. He also found himself entangled in a public dispute with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot concerning the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society Scam, which led to a criminal defamation suit being filed by the Shekhawat.
 
Despite the Union minister having claimed in early October that he was not in the race for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, media speculations continue. According to a survey byNDTV-CSDS Lokniti, Shekhawat emerged as the third-strongest candidate for Chief Ministership, following Vasundhara Raje and Baba Balaknath.

Diya Kumari

Hailing from the former Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari has secured victory in three elections since her induction into the BJP in 2013. In the 2019 general election, she achieved a substantial victory margin of 551,000 votes, earning her the title of "daughter of Jaipur."

ALSO READ: Rajasthan election results: Infighting throws Ashok Gehlot off perch

During the state Assembly polls, Kumari maintained her lead on the Sawai Madhopur seat and won against Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal with a substantial margin of 71,368 votes.

Kirodi Lal Meena

A seasoned BJP veteran, Kirodi Lal Meena entered the Rajasthan political arena with the aim of garnering support from the Meena community. Meena secured the win for the BJP with a vote margin of 22,510 against Congress candidate Danish Abrar.

CP Joshi

CP Joshi serves as the state unit chief of the Rajasthan BJP. Taking charge of the state unit in March, the 48-year-old played a pivotal role in uniting rival factions within the party and helping the BJP secure victory in the state, making him a strong contender for the CM position.

Rajendra Rathore

Rajendra Rathore is a senior leader of the BJP and also served as the leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, representing the party from the Churu constituency. Rathore was also seen as a top contender for the CM position in the state. However, he failed to secure his seat. Narendra Budania of the Congress party won the Taranagar seat with a vote margin of 7,206 on Sunday.
 

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

As focus shifts to CM candidate for Rajasthan, here are the top contenders

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Four BJP rebels among 9 independents win

20 women candidates win in Rajasthan; strength lower than outgoing assembly

Rajasthan election results: Infighting throws Ashok Gehlot off perch

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 results: Here's how leaders reacted

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Vasundhara RajeRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanBJPBJP MLAsBharatiya Janata PartyC P JoshiGajendra Singh ShekhawatKirodilal MeenaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story