'Michaung' intensified to severe cyclonic storm earlier today, says IMD

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 4th and 5th December in north coastal Tamil Nadu and PuducherryIMD

Representative image
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further and reach the Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon.

As per the latest update by Indian meteorological department, cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 am of December 4 about 90 km East northeast of Chennai.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the Indian meteorological department said in an official release.

"CS MICHAUNG over Westcentral adj Southwest BoB off south AP & north TN coast intensified to Severe CS at 830 hrs of 4 Dec about 90km eastnortheast of Chennai 170km southeast of Nellore 200km northeast of Puducherry 300km southsoutheast of Bapatla and 320 km south of Machilipatnam. Likely to intensify and move almost parallel & close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th Dec as Severe Cyclonic Storm with a max wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph" the Met department said in its release. An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as cyclone Michaung approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 4th and 5th December in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam is expected on 4th and 5th December.

The Heavy downpour in Chennai led to severe waterlogging in parts of Chennai and neighbouring areas. Several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall.

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. The Heavy spell of rain throughout the night has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city. There was heavy traffic jam in Chennai's Chrompet GST Road following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11pm today due to the harsh weather conditions in the city.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

Topics :CycloneIMDAndhra PradeshChennaiTamil Nadu

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

