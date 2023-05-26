Home / India News / Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members

Press Trust of India Ahmednagar
Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place soon, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He was replying to media queries on cabinet expansion of the state government, which took charge on June 30 with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis being sworn in.

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

"Cabinet expansion till take place soon," Fadnavis told reporters.

He also dubbed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shive Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, both bitter critics of the Shinde government, as "bol ghevda", a Marathi term to describe chatterboxes prating endlessly.

Also Read

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 cr Maha plan last yr: Fadnavis

Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM

Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Cambodian King to visit India from May 29 to 31; MEA says will deepen ties

Bollywood rediscovering J&K, G20 will promote tourism: Union Tourism Secy

Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108

Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government

Air services from Kanpur to Delhi will begin soon: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtaCabinet

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story