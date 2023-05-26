Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108

Mumbai on Friday reported seven COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,735, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 11 cases detected a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 29 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,43,855, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 108, he said.

As per a BMC report, the recover rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 19 and 25 is 0.0015 per cent.

The caseload doubling time is 44,693 days and the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted is 1,88,72,177, including 786 in the last 24 hours.