Home / India News / Export of steel, iron ore, cement likely to be hit by EU carbon tax: FinMin

Export of steel, iron ore, cement likely to be hit by EU carbon tax: FinMin

India's merchandise trade deficit rose faster-than-expected in May to $22.12 billion, up from $15.24 billion in April, due to reduced demand for Indian exports from developed countries

Reuters NEW DELHI
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Already facing subdued demand from developed nations, India's exports are likely to be hit by the European Union's 20% to 35% tariffs on high-carbon goods like steel, iron ore and cement, the finance ministry said in a report released on Thursday.

In April, the EU approved the world's first plan to impose a levy on high-carbon goods imports from 2026, aiming to become a net zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050, some 20 years earlier than India's target.

Reporting of carbon content in exports to the EU would be required beginning Oct. 1, 2023, and the main goods affected would be steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen.

"The impending downside risks to India's exports include the European Union's introduction of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism," the finance ministry said in its annual economic report.

On the positive side, the report said energy prices were expected to remain at lower levels for the rest of the year, which should take pressure off the trade deficit.

India's merchandise trade deficit rose faster-than-expected in May to $22.12 billion, up from $15.24 billion in April, due to reduced demand for Indian exports from developed countries.

The report also said India's rural demand is on the path to recovery and the country is expected to see sustained economic growth for a long time.

It did, however, flag risks arising from geopolitical tensions and the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon on the agricultural sector.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Shivam Patel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

India set to announce compliance details of carbon trading market in June

German Chancellor reaffirms goal of attaining climate neutrality by 2045

Legendary umpire Simon Taufel opens up on Bairstow's dismissal controversy

Global CO2 emissions rose less than initially feared in 2022: IEA

Cauvery life issue, won't allow construction of Mekedatu dam: TN Minister

India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

AIIMS-Delhi adopts 'Sandes' messaging app for internal communication

Uniform Civil Code is a difficult issue: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

PM pays tributes to BJP ideologue Syama Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Topics :Finance MinistryEUCarbon taxSteel exportsIron OreCement

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story