Home / India News / India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for setting up of a campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar, which is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
It said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends that "high performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first IIT campus outside India will come up in Tanzania's Zanzibar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for setting up of a campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar, which is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

The agreement was inked on Wednesday in presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Jaishakar is on a visit to Tanzania.

"The first IIT campus to be set up outside India will be in Zanzibar," the MEA said. It said an MoU was signed between the India's education ministry, IIT Madras and Zanzibar's ministry of education and vocational training.

"This campus is reflective of the longstanding friendship between India and Tanzania and a reminder of the focus India places on building people to people ties across Africa and the Global South," the MEA said.

It said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends that "high performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries.

"Recognising the strategic partnership between Tanzania and India, the relationship of educational partnership has been formalised by signing the document which provides the framework for the parties to detail out the setting up of the proposed campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar-Tanzania, with plans to launch programmes in October 2023," the MEA said. PTI MPB.

Also Read

IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction

Admission process for institutes like IIT based on discipline: Bombay HC

Dhanbad illegal mine collapse: DC sets up committee to probe incident

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

Pradhan asks IITs to ensure zero tolerance for discrimination on campuses

AIIMS-Delhi adopts 'Sandes' messaging app for internal communication

Uniform Civil Code is a difficult issue: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

PM pays tributes to BJP ideologue Syama Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

CBI flies FIR against suspended defence firm for duping bank of Rs 30 cr

MHA launches Rs 5k cr scheme for modernization of fire services in states

Topics :IITTanzaniaMEA

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story