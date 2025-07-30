Home / India News / Extension to bureaucrats post retirement in exceptional circumstances: Govt

The reply, however, did not specify the number of extensions granted in the last five years

Parliament, New Parliament
The assertion came in response to a query seeking the details of the number of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers who have been given an extension after their retirement during the last five years. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said service extension to IAS, IPS and other officers after retirement is given in exceptional circumstances and in public interest. 

The assertion came in response to a query seeking the details of the number of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers who have been given an extension after their retirement during the last five years.  "Extension of service after retirement is given in exceptional circumstances, in public interest to officers belonging to All India Services in accordance with provisions contained in All India Service (Death Cum Retirement Benefit) Rules, 1958/relevant rule," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The reply, however, did not specify the number of extensions granted in the last five years. 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story