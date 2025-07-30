Home / India News / Centre sanctions ₹821 crore as special assistance to Delhi: CM Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
CM Gupta said the Union Finance Ministry has approved the allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 202526. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the Central government has sanctioned ₹821.26 crore as special assistance to accelerate the transformation of the national capital into a "developed Delhi".

The chief minister said that 66 per cent of the sanctioned amount has been released as the first instalment, enabling immediate commencement of key projects.

The funds will be utilised for critical public service sectors, including health, education, housing, drinking water, electricity and transport.

Gupta said the Union Finance Ministry has approved the allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 202526.

Of the total amount,₹716 crore under Part-I has been earmarked for 33 major infrastructure projects, while an additional ₹105.26 crore under Part-III has been sanctioned for the Priority Corridor of MRTS Phase-IV, an official statement said.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, she said this approval lays a strong foundation for realising the vision of a "developed Delhi" in alignment with the prime minister's goal of a "developed India".

The chief minister said the Delhi government will continue to seek additional allocations to ensure comprehensive development of the capital.

Gupta had earlier this month met Sitharaman and briefed her about the progress of various ongoing schemes and future requirements.

She highlighted that the proposals were submitted promptly and in compliance with all procedures through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal. The seamless coordination with the Ministry of Finance ensured expeditious approval.

The chief minister said these projects will strengthen essential public services, urban mobility and civic amenities, while also generating employment and boosting economic activity in the capital.

She assured that her government would implement all projects in a time-bound, transparent and quality-driven manner to deliver direct benefits to the citizens of Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

