Fact finding' team in West Bengal to disturb peace, alleges Mamata

Describing the current situation in the violence-hit areas of West Bengal as "peaceful", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that a fact finding' team sent by a little-known NGO was visiting the state in a bid to disrupt law and order situation here.

Questioning the authority of the team headed by a former Patna High Court judge, Banerjee pointed out that Ram Navami processions organised by BJP had carried arms and driven tractors and deliberately taken routes where Namaz' was being offered.

"The situation is absolutely peaceful now. To disrupt peace in the area, the fact finding team has come here. What is the function of this team? What does it do? In every matter, they (the Centre) send the Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission, Child Commission and Media Commission," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

West Bengal has witnessed violence in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami rallies. Police did not allow the 'fact-finding' team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy, to visit any of the violence-hit areas citing prohibitory orders.

They deliberately went there during namaz time... BJP supporters carried revolvers, danced with arms... Why people will carry arms, drive tractors and bulldozers in religious rallies? who gave them permission? These are illegal. These people are outsiders and were brought from Munger," Banerjee said at the state secretariat on Monday.

The TMC had released a video where one person was seen carrying a firearm in a rally purportedly at Kazipara in Howrah. Police later arrested him from Munger in Bihar.

In a press conference, the 'fact finding' team demanded an NIA probe into the violence in West Bengal, alleging that the police administration had been "hand-in-glove with the rioters".

Asserting that the team could meet a few victims of the clashes though it was not allowed to go to the violence-hit areas, Reddy said, "Going by the pattern and methods (of the violence), it needs to be investigated by the NIA."



He said the team will submit a report to the National Human Rights Commission as there may be an element of national security.

The chief minister praised the police for dealing with the situation tactfully, saying that otherwise there could be deaths.